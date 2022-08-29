The famous red solo cup, the Dart Container company brought it out in 1976, complete with its own patent.

Many people think you can use the lines on the cup for measurements, the company says no, they were just put there to supply an extra grip.

The company says if you insist on using the red solo for measuring, think of it this way: mouthwash, cereal and water.

That one ounce mark: that’s a portion of mouthwash or the amount of chocolate syrup for chocolate milk.

The five ounce: that’s a serving of cereal or a serving of juice for a child.

And the top line: the amount of water you should drink, say times five in a day and one ounce of grenadine plus five ounces of Sprite plus ice for the perfect Shirley Temple.