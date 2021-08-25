Red can be found in most fast food logos – here’s why

Len Rome's Daily Feature of Little Known Facts

(WYTV) – The corporate logos for Target, Netflix, Chick-Fil-A, 7-Eleven, Disney, Coors and many, many more, all contain the color red.

McDonald’s logo or the Coca-Cola name? Red, too.

This is no accident.

We tend to make judgments very quickly. Marketing experts say color is 90% of that impression. So what’s so special about red?

In our minds, we link red to our heart rate. There’s a sense of urgency – this is why you’ll see red tags for clearance sales.

Aside from grabbing our attention, the color red stimulates our appetite and hunger.

You’ll see red paired with yellow in fast food company logos to add a feeling of happiness and comfort. Psychologists call this the “Ketchup and Mustard Theory.”



On the flip side, brands that try to advertise themselves as “healthy” and “environmentally friendly” use earthy tones such as green.

Examples include Whole Foods, Morning Star and, of course, Starbucks.

You will almost never see blue on a food label – it curbs your appetite. Blue is the color of productivity and trust, exhibited in logos like Ford, American Express and Chase.

Pink targets women. It’s lively, sweet, fun, and in the food world, it’ll make you want to make room for dessert: Dunkin’ Donuts, Barbie, Victoria’s Secret and Baskin Robbins.