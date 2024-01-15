(WYTV) — When you shop for office paper, you have a few options: the standard paper size is 8.5 inches wide by 11 inches long. Says who?

Jack Stewart, writing in Marketplace, tells us that paper makers in the Netherlands far back in the 1600s started using a certain-sized frame or mold to make their paper. Add water and pulp to the frame and you have a large sheet of paper to cut up.

The frame was 44 inches long because the workers, stretching out their arms to grab the frame, could comfortably reach that far. Each mold became four sheets, each 11 inches long.

As for the width, the frame was 17 inches wide for no particular reason, but it was enough to slice in half: 8.5 inches each.

And it turns out that 11 inches by 8.5 was perfect for the new invention of the time: the typewriter, 65 to 78 characters wide with enough room for a margin.

But you might find paper 8.5 inches wide but 14 inches long. That became known as legal size because lawyers wanted it slightly longer for their contracts.

Restaurant menus are usually that long to add extra items.