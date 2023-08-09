YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – This comes to us from Yale University and a study from 2016: people who read live longer.

How come?

The researchers from Yale University’s School of Public Health looked at data from 3,600 people ages 50 and older and put them in three groups: those who didn’t read books, those who read up to three and a half hours a week, and those who read more than that.

Book readers — male, female, wealthy, poor, educated or not — increased their chances of living longer by 20% over 12 years compared to non-book readers.

Even reading less than three and a half hours a week did some good.

We really don’t understand why, but the theory goes that reading books demands you pay attention. It’s an intellectual stimulation that boosts brain power, much like physical exercise strengthens the body.

Reading can also provide a healthy form of escapism, reducing stress and promoting better mental health.

The study found that reading books over magazines or newspapers was better for your brain because you have to make connections between different elements spread out over hundreds of pages.

What about reading online or on an e-reader?

We’re not sure, but other, older research suggested that people who read physical books were more engaged and remembered more plot points.

Does a suspense thriller provide the same benefit as a heartfelt romance?

Good question; just read something.