Rare COVID-19 complications can threaten children

(WYTV) – We know the coronavirus can be deadly for adults, and it’s often mild in most children, but that wasn’t the case for one Ohio infant, a five-month-old girl who survived a rare life-threatening complication of COVID-19.

Little Madelyn’s hands and feet turned blue.

Her tiny heart was inflamed and racing.

After ten days of ups and downs in the Cleveland Clinic, Madelyn is doing well at home.

Her mom, a nurse who survived COVID-19 herself, is encouraging parents to keep a close eye on their children, especially if someone in the family recently fought the coronavirus.

“I feel like we were really lucky in that sense that Maddie didn’t have to be put on a ventilator, and I think, from what I’ve read so far, is catching this early enough, so it doesn’t get to that point, and that’s why it’s super important to be able to recognize these symptoms in kids,” said Lauren Grant, Madelyn’s mom.

Madelyn had a rare COVID-19 complication called multi-system inflammatory syndrome. It took several steroids and an antibody therapy to help Madelyn recover.

As for those symptoms in a child: prolonged or unexplained fever, a rash, red eyes or unusual abdominal pain, chest pain, diarrhea or difficulty breathing.