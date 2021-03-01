Quiz yourself on these random facts, including the nut that can burst into flame

How many of these random facts do you know?

(WYTV) – Here are some fun Nuggets of Knowledge that you probably didn’t know. Answers are at the bottom, so test how much you know!

Mark Ruffalo plays Dr. Bruce Banner, the Hulk in the Marvel cinematic universe. Name another actor to have portrayed the Hulk.

2. What was the original working title of the Disney film “Honey, I Shrunk the Kids”?

3. When Richard I of England died in 1199, what part of his body was preserved?

4. What is a funambulist?

5. Who holds the record for most points scored in a professional basketball game by a single player?

6. How much would a 200-pound person weigh on Pluto?

7. Which U.S. president had a daily habit of skinny dipping in the Potomac River?

8. Pistachio nuts sometimes burst into flame, spontaneously combusting. Why?

9. What nut goes into Nutella?

10. What famous songwriter wrote the hit song “Manic Monday” by The Bangles?

Answers: