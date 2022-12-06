(WYTV) – My teenager won’t listen to me. It’s like I’m talking to the wall.

What gives?

What gives is perfectly normal.

This research comes from Stanford University and it shows that around age 13, the teenage brain begins to rewire itself to tune out parents during the teenage years.

Mom and dad’s voice, but especially mom’s, begins to fade out in our teenage years.

Teenagers no longer hear mom’s voice as they always had growing up — something rewarding and familiar.

Nope, the kids are tuning into more unfamiliar voices.

And here’s why: our brains at that age are preparing to separate us from our parents in the long run, something we all have to do to become successful adults.

Here’s how one Stanford Professor, Daniel Abrams, put it: an infant knows to tune into her mothers’ voice. An adolescent knows to tune into new voices because mom doesn’t supply stimulation and comfort. Unfamiliar voices do.

It’s a good thing. The brain is maturing and getting ready to deal with the world.