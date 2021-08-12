Psoriasis affects more than just the skin

(WYTV) – So you have a few extra skin cells on your body — what harm can that do? Actually, it can do a lot.

Psoriasis, a disease that affects more than 3% of the adult population in the U.S., is brought on by an overproduction of skin cells and can range from mild to severe.

“Psoriasis is an inflammatory skin disease that leads to a rash on the skin. It most commonly affects the elbows and the knees, but can really occur anywhere, like the scalp, or the hands or even the genitals,” said Dr. Melissa Piliang, with the Cleveland Clinic. “The rash is usually pink with thick scale. It may be that you feel like you trail scale when you walk around your house.”

Some patients go in for ultraviolet light therapy, or several different medications and treatments.

Psoriasis can affect a person’s health in other ways, too. It can lead to a higher risk for heart disease and diabetes, hypertension and high cholesterol.

There’s no cure for psoriasis, but researchers are always looking into different treatments and how diet and lifestyle play a role.