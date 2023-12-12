(WYTV)- Many of us drink coffee in the morning to get our days started.

Some like it black, some prefer cream and sugar and others go to soy or almond milk.

And still others go for butter. Butter?

Sure, maybe a little stevia to sweeten it

It’s become popular among people who follow the ketogenic diet, that’s very low carbs but high fat and you burn that fat for energy and lose weight. Back to butter coffee.

You can ask for it in coffee shops and in some parts of the world such as Tibet Ethiopia, Vietnam, and Singapore, adding butter to tea or coffee is part of the culture.

To make butter coffee, blend brewed coffee with a tablespoon of butter. Some people use it as a breakfast substitute, saying it tastes like coffee with cream, if it’s blended enough. If not, it’s oily and greasy.

Those who drink it say it will give you more energy, mental clarity without the Prevagen, feeling full longer and fewer jitters after drinking a typical cup of java. The butter fat slows the absorption of caffeine into your system, so you’re more mellow, rather than feeling the rush of coffee.

But it is a lot of fat and unless you’re on the keto diet under a doctor’s direction, you’re likely to put on weight.