Properties of gold

(WYTV) – Here are some facts about gold and the material it’s made of:

Pure gold is ductile, meaning it’s very stretchy. You could take one ounce of it and stretch it out to a thread 50 miles long without breaking it.

If you did this to all the gold in the world, you could wrap it around planet earth 11 million times.

The Nobel Prize medal is still made of gold but in 1980, it did go from 23 karats to an 18-karat core coated in 23 karat gold. What is pure gold? Twenty-four karats. The gold in each Nobel Prize medal is worth about $8,000.

Gold is naturally yellow, but you can mix it with other metals to give it added strength. White gold contains nickel. Rose gold has copper. Green gold contains silver and sometimes zinc.

The ancient Romans made dental bridges out of it and today, some cancer specialists use gold compounds to shrink tumors.

The term “bullion,” which refers to gold bars or coins ready to be traded, comes from the Latin word for “boil.” That’s how you remove gold’s impurities — you have to heat it a bit, to 5,173 degrees F.

The U.S. Treasury currently holds 147.3 million ounces of gold bullion. Half of it is stored at Fort Knox, a stash that’s worth more than $130 billion.

Only one president has ever been inside the vaults — Franklin Delano Roosevelt.

Most of the world’s gold is now mined in China. China passed South Africa for total gold production in 2017.

The biggest gold mine is in outer space. One asteroid alone (called 16 Psyche) has a few hundred quintillion ­dollars’ worth.