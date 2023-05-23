What’s the real name for a wiener dog or you may call them Doxies?

Let’s get proper.

How do you say this dog’s name? English speakers may say Dash-ind or Dash-hound, sorry, technically incorrect.

It’s made up of two smaller German words: Dachs, which means “badger,” and hund, which means “dog.” So together it means ‘badger dog,’ because the Germans bred these dogs to go down badger holes and rabbit holes. Pronounce it dhaks-hund.

Papillon, this small dog breed is pronounced just like the French word for butterfly: pappeeon.

Keeshond- don’t say kee for the first syllable for this breed. The right way to say it is kay-second.

Shih Tzu, this dog breed looks a bit difficult…you pronounce it she-zoo.

Shiba Inu-the correct way to say the name of this Japanese breed is she-ba-ee-nu.

Affenpinscher-It may be tiny, but the toy dog’s name is large: a-fuhn-pin-cher.

Weimaraner- this dog’s name is pronounced vahy-muh-rah-ner in the original German.

Samoyed- this dog has its own club in America…say sam-a-yed, with the emphasis on the last syllable.

Bichon Frise- and this fancy white pooch has a fancy French name. Say- beeshon freezay the next time you see one trotting around the Westminster Dog Show.