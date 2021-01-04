Promising new procedure could solve knee pain without surgery

The results from the first hundred patients have been promising -- 70% said their pain really decreased and they moved a lot better

(WYTV) – A new knee for a new year? There’s a way to possibly overcome arthritis in your knees without major surgery and without having to fully or partially replace a knee joint.

Genicular artery embolization is a quick and painless outpatient procedure.

Doctors inject tiny particles into the arteries leading to the knee that reduce blood flow and, in turn, reduce inflammation, which causes the pain.

“After the two-hour procedure, there’s about a two- to three-hour recovery time and then patients can essentially walk home from the hospital if they choose to,” Dr. Sid Padia said.

Next comes a clinical trial this year and it should be more widely available in the U.S. before the year is over.

It won’t just be for knees — it’ll be for shoulders and elbows, too.

Radiologists are also using this method right now to reduce liver tumors and treat uterine fibroids.