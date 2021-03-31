Program helps cancer patients pay for expensive medication

Some patients skip refills or split pills to make the expensive treatments last longer

(WYTV) – We are surviving cancer more and more, but it’s costing us more and more.

It can be a real financial burden on patients who must take certain medicines.

For some, that means thousands of dollars a month, so they skip refills or split pills to make them last longer.

The Ohio State University’s Comprehensive Cancer Center has a new program to keep expensive cancer medications from going to waste. These rules allow patients to return whatever oral cancer medicines they didn’t need.

“We put that medication into, essentially, a repository where we wait for the next patient that has a financial need so that we can redispense that medication to another cancer patient,” said Julie Kennerly-Shah, with PharmD Cancer Center.

It’s another way to help patients worry less about cost and focus more on getting well.

So far, Ohio State has helped more than 30,000 patients who are using its cancer center for treatments. Their medicines were worth a total of $500 million.