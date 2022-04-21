(WYTV) – The following are brand names in other countries.

In Australia, you can’t get a Whopper at a Burger King. You can get it at a “Hungry Jack’s.”

When Burger King expanded into Australia, there was already an Australian company called Burger King, so the first Australian franchisee called it after himself. His name was Jack.



Most countries call it Kraft Mac & Cheese, but in Canada, the blue box still goes by “Kraft Dinner.” Canadians buy it twice as much as we do.



In England, Mr. Clean looks the same as he does in the USA, but he has a different name: he’s “Mr. Proper.”



Lay’s potato chips have all sorts of different names around the world. In England, they’re called “Walkers” and “crisps” instead of “chips,” in Egypt: Chipsy; and in Australia: Smith’s.



Doritos are Doritos no matter where you go, but in Europe, it’s known as Doritos “Cool American.”



In 2006, a company called Premier Foods took over Campbell’s in the U.K., and now the soup is called “Batchelors” soups. It’s exactly the same as Campbell’s.



In Australia and New Zealand, Rice Krispies cereal is called “Rice Bubbles,” and Rice Krispie Treats, become Rice Bubble Slices. Snap, Crackle, and Pop’s names, however, remain the same.



In England, T. J. Maxx is called “T.K. Maxx.” There’s already a department store in England called T.J. Hughes.



In Australia, those sugary, multicolored candies known as Smarties here are called “Rockets.” To confuse you even more, what we call M&M’s, they call Smarties.



And what we call the Three Musketeers bar goes by the name the Milky Way bar in Europe. And what we call Milky Way, they call the Mars bar.