(WYTV) Back in the late 18th century, an English chap by the name of William Addis landed in jail for inciting a riot. Everyone thought he had gone mad, while in his cell he shared with rodents and livestock.

He spent his time constantly fiddling with a bone he found in his cell. He filed it down to a short stick, and was using a sharp rock to notch tiny holes in one end. He gathered up some stiff hairs from a wild pig, and started to fill the holes with it.

Was he crazy? No, but he was soon to be crazy wealthy. He invented the toothbrush.

Addis starting mass-producing his contraption after leaving prison and died a wealthy man.

In 1938 the DuPont company developed the first toothbrush with nylon fibers, which proved sturdier and more efficient than animal hairs.

But in the United States, at least, it wasn’t until soldiers returned home from World War II indoctrinated with military hygiene habits that brushing one’s teeth regularly became a widespread practice.