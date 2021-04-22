Preventing strain on your voice in the age of virtual meetings

Constant virtual and phone meetings have the potential to strain your voice even more than meeting in person

(WYTV) – If you’ve been working from home during this pandemic, you might find yourselves on the phone and Zoom meetings, talking and talking.

You may not realize it, but constant virtual and phone meetings have the potential to strain your voice even more than meeting in person.

“What can happen then is over these sustained repetitive meetings where perhaps you’re talking a bit louder than what you appreciate, like any muscle system, with use, it starts to fatigue,” said Dr. Paul Bryson, with the Cleveland Clinic.

Using your voice all the time may cause muscle and soft tissue problems in the larynx or voice box. This can lead to dryness, irritation and soreness.

Speaking from home may force you to talk louder over your home acoustics.

Virtual meetings can make it tough to pick up on social cues, so you might repeat yourself and raise your voice, straining your vocal cords.

So rest your voice as much as you can and stay well.

Another tip? Lay off on the caffeine, which can be a dehydrator.