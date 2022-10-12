(WYTV)- The President sits at his desk in the Oval Office and reaches for a pen to sign a bill into law.

Not just any pen, it’s got to work. The pens read “Skilcraft U.S. Government.”

If you’ve worked for the federal government, you may have used one of these pens.

Skilcraft sells about five million dollars worth of these pens every year with three of every five going to the U.S. military.

Here’s the story behind these pens: the blind make them.

In 1938, the time of the Great Depression, the government wanted to help blind workers, who were already at a competitive disadvantage.

President Franklin Roosevelt signed into law the Wagner O’Day Act…it meant that the federal government must buy certain products blind Americans made..that included pens.

The Skilcraft brand came along in 1952.

The company today employs more than 55 hundred blind workers in 37 states..they make office supplies and pens in factories in Wisconsin and North Carolina.

The pens are made to precise specs in a 16 page instruction book written 50 years ago.

For example, the pens must be able to write continuously for no less than 5,000 feet and in temperatures up to 160 degrees and down to 40 degrees below zero.

You never know where the president might want to sign the next bill.