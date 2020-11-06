Preparing for Thanksgiving dinner? Here’s some turkey tips

If you're planning on getting a frozen turkey, buy it far enough in advance so it can thaw properly

(WYTV) – Are you preparing Thanksgiving dinner for your family this year? Here are some tips to get you started.

If you’re planning on getting a frozen turkey, buy it far enough in advance so it can thaw properly. The Food Network says the turkey should be in the fridge one day for every five pounds.

You may want to look for the words “free-range,” “free-roaming,” or “cage-free.” The turkeys spent time outdoors and could move around in a yard. That means they’ll be more muscular and have more flavor with leaner meat.

How large should your turkey be? We have a formula for that.

First, figure out how many guests you’ll have and then multiple that number by 1.25. It means you can plan on each guest getting about one and a quarter pounds of turkey.

If you have a large number of kids coming, just round down when calculating your turkey.

If you have a large group this year, try dividing your turkey number by two and buying smaller birds. They will cook faster and more evenly.