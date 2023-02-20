(WYTV)- Daddy likes to gamble on the games. Mommy, too, and March madness is coming, so many opportunities.

And the kids are watching.

In this week’s Positive Parenting, Daybreak’s Kyle Alexander says it’s a safe bet they’re going to want to play, too.

Studies show between five and 15 of adolescents gamble online. Between 40 and 70% of adolescents gamble offline. Dr. Michael Stern is a child psychologist. He says kids are introduced to gambling in different ways.

“In video games is a way kids get introduced to it, even though it doesn’t look like gambling. They are wonderful at repeated rewards. Like you don’t get rewarded, you don’t get you get rewarded or whatever. And you know, obviously games are very addictive for that process,” said child psychologist Dr. Michael Stern.

Dr. Stern says gambling ads are a subtle way of introducing kids to gambling. However, he says a kid’s biggest introduction is a parent’s modeling behavior.

“If they’re in the homes and their parents regularly are gambling or whatever. That’s something that they’re just going to absorb and take in and learn,” Stern said.

Dr. Stern says gambling addiction can lead to behaviors like lying and stealing. Getting addicted at an earlier age can cause more problems later.

“The longer you engage in that behavior, the harder it is to get out of it,” said Stern.

Having talks with your kids about gambling can prevent it from becoming a problem.

Dr. Stern says there are different ways to discuss it at different ages.

“Especially with young kids, you talk about that’s for adults. it’s, you know, illegal to do that until you are an adult. and as they get older, you can start explaining the business model of gambling and how, you know, if you’re going to get involved in gambling, the best thing to do is own the casino,” Stern said.

It’s also important to explain the positives.

“If you’re looking at it, this is a way, gosh, my child wants to do this because they want to get some money or whatever it’s like. Okay, let’s talk about strategies of how to get what you want,” said Dr. Michael Stern.