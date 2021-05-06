Popular baby names for 2021

Some new names are appearing among the top five, while others are expected to drop off

(WYTV) – The website Nameberry researches baby names and looks at trends in what people name their children. It’s put together a list of the top names for 2021 in the United States so far.

We’ll start with girls. The top five names are:

Luna

Maeve

Aurora

Isla

Aurelia

Aurelia was the only one to stay in the top five from last year, when it was number three.

Luna has the rare distinction of being popular across the globe. In addition to this country, Luna now ranks number one on girls’ lists in the United Kingdom, Philippines, Japan, Germany and Brazil.

Maeve is the name of an ancient warrior princess — a combination of Irish and Gaelic meaning intoxicating.

Retro names are a theme on the list of the top five for boys in the U.S.:

Silas

Atticus

Arlo

Theodore

Finn

Theodore is the only name from last year’s top five to stay there this year. It was number three in 2020.

What inspires parents to chose certain names? Maybe fictional characters and celebrities. Finn could be due to John Boyega’s character in the recent Star Wars trilogy, and Luna is the name of singer-songwriter John Legend’s little girl.

These names are predicted to fall out of favor over the next 10 to 20 years:

Emma

Aiden

Ethan

Abigail

Avery

Chloe

David

Logan

Elizabeth

They will someday be today’s Ethel, Blanche, Gertrude, Mildred, Elmer and Chester.