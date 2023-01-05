(WYTV)- When we talk of the pope, the meaning is clear…the head of the Roman Catholic church who lives at the Vatican in Rome.

But then you’ll also hear, the pontiff will visit the United States, wait, where did that title come from?

Is pontiff just another way of saying pope? Yes and no.

Let’s look at the origin of the word pontiff. It comes from the Latin ‘pontifex” meaning any high or chief priest, a link or bridge builder between the people and the Almighty. Julius Caesar was called pontifex maximus 40 years before Jesus was born.

After the time of Christ, the ancient Roman church had a college of pontiffs. Later it came to be a synonym for bishop, every bishop was a pontiff.

A bishop celebrates a pontifical mass. To this day, the word “pontiff” still technically refers to any Catholic bishop, David Bonner is the pontiff of the Youngstown Catholic Diocese.

Now, every region has a bishop, so who is the bishop of the city of Rome? The pope himself, so he became known as the Roman pontiff and then the Supreme pontiff.

Today, Catholics use pontiff to refer specifically to the pope.