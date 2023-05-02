(WYTV)- The most commonly used letter in the English alphabet is E.

The second most common letters are T, A, I, N, and O. The least used letter in the English alphabet is the letter Q.

Around 8% of the world’s population has an extra rib, known as the cervical rib. There is a one in 500 chance that a person will be born with this condition.

There are plenty of plants on earth but the majority of plant life on this planet is in the ocean…kelp, seaweed, seagrass and algae.

Australia is the only continent without an active volcano.

Honey never spoils. The oldest jar of honey ever found is more than 5500 years old today.

The fortune cookie was invented in America, in a San Francisco restaurant in the early 1890s.

A giraffe cleans its ears with its tongue..a tongue that’s more than a foot and a half long.

The human tongue heals the fastest compared to all body parts…it’s got a very rich supply of blood. The human brain is 78% water.

Sponges hold more cold water rather than hot. Cold and hot water will have two different densities, so their molecules will react differently when in contact with an object.

Ducks cannot walk without bobbing their heads. Ducks often bob their heads anyway to show their moods and to flirt during the mating season.

The Aztecs invented popcorn and first used it as an ornament..then they decided it tastes good.