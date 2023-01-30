(WYTV) – Not long ago, we told you how Oscar Mayer was looking for college graduates to drive its wienermobiles around the country. In the interest of equal time, let’s talk about the Nutmobile.

It’s the Planters’ nutmobile a 26 foot long “peanut on wheels” that takes Mr. Peanut around the country, promoting the brand.

The company is now looking for three “Peanutters” to drive it. The Peanutter is going to be busy driving and also planning events for Mr. Peanut and the nutmobile, such as booking hotels, getting in touch with the local radio and TV stations, staying on social media and dressing in costume to entertain everyone.

The job starts in June and is a full-time job: 40 hours a week over five days. The job lasts a year.

If you have a bachelor’s degree, a valid driver’s license and a desire to ride around in a giant peanut, apply to Planters by Tuesday, February 14.

One more thing: make and upload a short video describing why you would make the perfect “Peanutter” and why you love to shellebrate peanuts!