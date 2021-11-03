Planets, moons, and other things in the Milky Way galaxy

(WYTV)- How many planets are actually in our Solar System?



Astronomers kicked out Pluto as a plant, at least a major one in 2006. The current count of eight planets and one sun is basically just our best guess for now. The vast majority of our solar system is still uncharted and unknown by science.



The area between Mercury and the sun is too bright to see, and the area beyond Uranus is too dark.

Again, as of today, we have eight planets: Mercury, Venus, Earth, Mars, Jupiter, Saturn, Uranus and Neptune. Those last four all have rings; 815 dwarf planets such as Pluto, some 200 moons and one million, 113 thousand 527 asteroids and counting.



Our solar system orbits the center of the Milky Way galaxy at about 515,000 mph.



Has anything manmade ever left the solar system? Yes. Voyager 1 went interstellar in 2012 and Voyager 2 in 2018.



Both spacecraft are still talking to Earth. Both spacecraft launched in 1977. NASA’s New Horizons spacecraft that sped by Pluto is exploring an icy region beyond Neptune called the Kuiper Belt.



It eventually will leave our solar system.