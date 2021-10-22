Pinpointing source is key to back and neck pain treatment

(WYTV) – Millions of Americans suffer from back and neck pain. Luckily, we have options to treat it.

The key is figuring the cause and the best treatment option.

If you do have back pain, you’re definitely not alone. Back pain and neck pain are two of the top five reasons for anyone to see a doctor.

“The majority of the population, overwhelming majority of people, will experience back or neck pain at some point in their lives,” said Dr. Mohamad Bydon, neurosurgery at the Mayo Clinic. “There are many joints in the back and each of them can degenerate and can cause pain. In addition, as we age, we utilize our back and neck more and more.”

Pinpointing the exact source of the pain and finding the best way to fix it can be tricky but not impossible.

Physical therapists will start with something simple such as ice packs, or heat packs, exercises or injections.

But at other times, surgery is the only thing that can take away the pain.

You do have some control when it comes to avoiding back problems. For one thing, you can strengthen the muscles around your back. Those are important areas to help prevent back pain and to help slow down the rate of degeneration.