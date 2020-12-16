PIN number and other redundant acronyms

(WYTV) – Puzzle maker, writer and publisher Stanley Newman coined an expression in “New Scientist” in 2001 for people who like to add extra words at the end of a common acronym, making the phrase redundant.
He called it RAS Syndrome, which stands for Repetitive Acronym Syndrome Syndrome.
Here are some other examples of redundant acronyms:
- PIN number (Personal Identification Number number)
- LCD display (Liquid Crystal Display display)
- PDF format (Portable Document Format format)
- SAT test (Scholastic Aptitude Test test)
- VIN number (Vehicle Identification Number number)
- UPC code (Universal Product Code code)
- ATM machine (Automatic Teller Machine machine)
- AC current/DC current (Alternating Current current/Direct Current current)