(WYTV) — There are places on the body where you can feel a pulse, like a miniature heart beat — that’s an artery carrying blood and they are called pulse points.

The artery here is close enough to the surface of the skin that you can feel the blood rush as the heart muscle contracts. They are the warmest areas on the body and the best place to spray perfume.

And perfume is simply oils and extracts meant to cling to the area you apply them. Heat amplifies perfume, so the more warmth they’re exposed to, the stronger they’ll smell and the longer they’ll last.

You can choose to dab perfume on a pulse point behind the ears, on your neck, armpits, chest, the back of the knees — even the belly button.

To help your perfume last, store it in a cool, dark, and dry place. Avoid bright light, high temperatures and humidity. A good perfume scent should last about eight hours.

Do not rub a perfume into the skin — that breaks down the fragrance molecules. You’ll have a weaker scent that won’t last as long — use the pulse points and then don’t touch them — your body heat will do all the work.