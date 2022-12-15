(WYTV)- How do you look for a parking space in a crowded shopping mall parking lot…or any big lot?

In September 2019, the Journal of Statistical Mechanics published a study on finding the best spot, best being the closest to the mall doors. It came up with three categories of drivers: meek, optimistic and prudent.

The “Meek” driver immediately settles for the first spot he finds, just park it and start shopping.

The “Optimistic” driver will circle and circle the lot, certain he’ll eventually find the perfect space.

And the “Prudent” parker will bypass the first few empty spaces but only circle a few times, and may end up settling for that first spot he drove by and rejected.

The researchers found that the “prudent” strategy was the best because it cost drivers the least amount of time, followed by the “optimistic” strategy and then the “meek” strategy. Is there a fourth option?

Yes, from a 1998 report in the journal Transportation Science. Here the researchers said the best strategy was just to randomly pick a row and go to the closest open space in that row, they called it Pick a Row, Closest Space (PRCS).

And a final quirk: we park and start walking to the mall and there, right by the door, a space opens and you think to yourself, if only I had driven around one more time, that would have been mine.