Pediatrician recommends kids get flu, COVID-19 vaccines

(WYTV) – Doctors have been reminding us that we can get both the coronavirus vaccine and the flu vaccine at the same time. Does this apply to our kids as well?

Those COVID-19 vaccines are ready for those ages five and up.

The Centers for Disease Control says yes, it is safe for a child to receive a covid-19 and a flu shot together, or at least close together.

“We are able and eager to give them both together,” said Dr. Adam Keating, a pediatrician at the Cleveland Clinic. “They can be on the same day and there are no requirements between how many days are between the vaccines.”

The flu season is unpredictible, so we’re not sure how widespread it will be this year but cases are starting to appear.

The recommendation is for everyone over the age of six months get a flu shot each year.

Once infected, children can spread the flu and covid-19 to others…some very vulnerable who shouldn’t get it at all.