YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – From the website All Recipes, if you find fuzz on fruit, you know something is growing there that shouldn’t be — except for the peach.

Why does it have fine fuzz all over?

The fuzz is defending it. The peach is a delicate fruit, and the fuzz helps it go from the orchard to your lunch bag.

The fuzz protects the peach from insects and other pests. The tiny little hairs irritate bugs.

If they can’t land on the peach, they can’t eat it or lay eggs in it.

There’s more: the fuzz helps protect the fruit’s skin from rot and decay by keeping moisture off it.

Peaches have very thin skins, and the fuzz stops and holds dew or mist away from the peach’s skin — no water, no bacteria, no bacteria and no rot.

Or you can try the peach that’s been bred to have no fuzz: the nectarine.

The Chinese were eating them 4,000 years ago; we’ve found their fossilized pits.

The skin is so smooth that water glides right off the fruit. That’s how this fruit protects itself from water damage.

Getting back to the peach, it hasn’t changed much. They’ve been growing this way, fuzz and all, for millions of years.