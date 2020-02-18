Paw Patrol Live returns to Youngstown

Paw Patrol stopped by Daybreak Tuesday morning to give Jim a preview of the show

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Paw Patrol Live is returning to the Covelli Centre for three shows this week.

Join Ryder and the pups as they prepare for the Great Adventure Bay Race. Mayor Goodway is supposed to run the race, but she is nowhere to be found. It will be up to the Paw Patrol to race to the rescue and hopefully win the day.

Paw Patrol Live takes the stage Tuesday, February 18 at 6 p.m. and Wednesday, February 19 at 10 a.m. and 6 p.m.

Ticket prices range from $22 to $113. For more information, click here.

