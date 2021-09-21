Patch testing helps you find out if you have contact dermatitis

(WYTV)- Have you ever had a red, itchy rash appear on your skin after you smeared on a certain lotion? Or maybe after wearing some jewelry?

That could be what doctors call contact dermatitis.

Something is irritating your skin: a soap, a lotion, or makeup. Maybe the nickel from costume jewelry. That’s very common.

Here’s how you find out if you’re having an allergic reaction to something on your skin. Dr. Matthew Hall explained the process of patch testing.

“Patch testing is the test that we perform to assess for allergic contact dermatitis. It’s a week long test. we have to see patients on Monday, Wednesday and Friday of the same week,” Hall said.

The dermatologist first determines what could be causing the contact dermatitis and tapes samples onto the patient’s back. After two days, the patient comes back to get the patches removed because sometimes a reaction takes time.

At the end of the week, patients get a list of what they’re allergic to. And, equally important, the patient gets a customized database of products that are safe to use and don’t contain the substances that cause an allergic reaction.

So if something is irritating your skin, it will take a week for the dermatologist to find out.