Pandemic has changed the way we ‘go’ to the doctor’s

(WYTV) – When was the last time you visited your doctor? The answer to that could be the last time you were on the computer.

The pandemic has changed the way many of us schedule doctor’s appointments.

Instead of going to your physician’s office for an exam, you can now meet with him or her virtually from the comfort of your own home.

“For patients, especially those who are coming from a distance, those who have mobility issues and those that have family members that they want to include in their visit, it can be very, very convenient,” said neurologist Dr. Steven Shook. “From the provider end of things, it allows us to connect with patients in a very unique way.”

How do you know when to book a virtual visit instead of seeing your doctor in person? It depends on the care.

Virtual visits are perfect for common symptoms — such as back pain, sore throat, cough, rash or mild fever — and maybe a second opinion.

If you need something like an eye exam or urgent medical need, you have to go in person.

For your next virtual visit, sit in a quiet and well-lit area, and have enough space to move around if you have to.