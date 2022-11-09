(WYTV) – November is Pancreatic Cancer Awareness Month.

It’s a dangerous cancer and a diagnosis can leave people feeling hopeless, but we have more treatment options than ever.

Why is it so dangerous? Simply put, when we get around the diagnosing it, pancreatic cancer has often already spread too far.

“If you think about it, breast cancer, prostate cancer, lung cancer, brain cancer, pancreas cancer continues to be the least survivable of all of those cancers,” said Dr. Mark Truty of the Mayo Clinic.

First, there’s surgery. Patients who can have surgery for their pancreatic cancer live longer than those who cannot. Then, you have chemotherapy. Those patients who are able to undergo

chemotherapy before surgery tend to do much better than patients have in the past.

And positron emission tomography, or a PET scan, should show if the chemotherapy has been effective.

The primary goal for any patient with pancreatic cancer is to extend the life and maintain or improve the quality of life. Advances like these offer patients hope.