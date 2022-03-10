(WYTV)- The name flapjacks is very old, it goes back to the 1600s in England.

The “flap” part of flapjack is even older when the English used flap to mean flip.

What about the jack?

Historians say it may refer to the small size of the pancake because jack referred to something that was small. You’ll hear pancakes more in the north and flapjacks in the south, but there are exceptions such as the Flapjack Shack in Traverse City, Michigan.

Now, what’s a Johnny cake? A Johnnycake is a cornmeal flatbread, big in New England. Rhode Islanders take their johnnycakes so seriously that they hold baking and eating contests every year.

Why the name?

Some historians tells us it came from “janiken,” a Native American word that meant “corn cake.”

They were also called journey cakes because you could carry them on long trips in your saddlebag or carry the ingredients and bake it along the way.