(WYTV) – Imagine that you could go into outer space, take off your helmet and inhale, without dying a horrible death, of course.

What would outer space smell like?

It has an odor.

We think of space as dark, dead silent and devoid of air.

How could that have a smell?

We can smell the things that have come back from space.

For example, space suits smell differently after they’ve returned from space than they did all fresh at blast-off.

Astronauts returning from space claim that their suits smell sort of burnt.

Some describe the odor as “acrid” or “metallic,” reminding the astronauts of charred meat or welding fumes.

What causes that unpleasant odor?

Scientists believe that it could come from hydrocarbons — carbon and hydrogen that stars release into space.

How about more than one smell?

The dust cloud at the center of the Milky Way contains large amounts of ethyl formate, the compound that gives raspberries their flavor.

Outer space dust that smells like raspberries, and ethyl formate itself smell like rum.

Outer space, it turns out, can be smelly.