Origin to the expression “Humbug!”

(WYTV) – In Charles Dickens’s 1843 classic, A Christmas Carol, Ebenezer Scrooge says “Bah! Humbug!” when referring to Christmas.

He wants to say he dislikes the holiday.

Dickens didn’t invent the word; it had been around for a while, but Scrooge may have meant a little more by the word.

We first see humbug in print in a student publication at Oxford in 1750. The word was described as being in vogue, people of taste and fashion used it, a trendy slang word that meant a hoax or a trick or something which is not really what it pretends to be.

Eventually, people started to say humbug to mean nonsense in general.

When Scrooge calls Christmas “humbug,” it’s because he believes the holiday tricks people into feeling cheerful and thankful when they have no reason to.

Scrooge also uses humbug in the sense that society uses Christmas as an excuse to wring money out of wealthy people.

So humbug to Scrooge means Christmas is a financial and emotional scam.