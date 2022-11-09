(WYTV)- The Pledge of Allegiance we bring you every morning from local school children was first written as a marketing campaign, meant to sell magazines, patriotic, yes, but a gimmick.

And that original version sounded a little different.

It appeared in a magazine article in September, 1892 to commemorate the 400th anniversary of Christopher Columbus’s arrival in the New World. An ordained Baptist minister, Francis Bellamy, wrote it for the magazine.

The original version went “I pledge allegiance to my flag and the Republic for which it stands, one Nation indivisible, with liberty and justice for all.”

That magazine was called Youth’s Companion for children and their parents. The magazine printed it so schools would buy it and have their students recite it on the one day the country was celebrating Columbus’ voyage, that was October 21st of that year, 1892.

The marketing campaign was a tremendous success. During the 1892 national celebration, thousands of public school students from New York, to Chicago to Washington, D.C. all recited Bellamy’s Pledge of Allegiance in unison.

It wasn’t long before school boards across the country began making the Pledge a part of their flag-raising ceremonies each morning.