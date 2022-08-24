(WYTV)- When you play hooky, you take the day off from what you’re supposed to be doing.

You go to the ballgame instead of to your job, you’re playing hooky. The classic example of someone who plays hooky is a kid who skips school, there are several theories about its origin.

The phrase may come from 19th century New York City slang, and it may have its origin in the Dutch word hoekje, or “hide-and-seek.” To play hooky may also be a variation of the older expression ‘hook it,’ meaning ‘to escape or make off.’

Or it could be related to the old slang word ‘hook,’ meaning ‘to steal,’ kids stealing a day off from school.

And what did kids do when they skipped school? Sometimes they went fishing, they were ‘getting off the hook’ the way a fish can…and schoolchildren might squirm in their seats all day looking like they are on a hook.

The word hooky first appeared in print in 1848, although the term had probably been in common use among children long before then. The phrase “play hooky” is an American invention and has a number of variations: in Boston, children who skip school were “hooking jack”.

And hooky may have come from the phrase “hooky-crooky” common in the early 19th century, which means dishonest or underhanded.

Whatever the origin, by the second half of the nineteenth century, hooky was a well established term in the vocabulary of both children and adults.