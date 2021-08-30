Origin of “Murphy’s Law”

Len Rome's Daily Feature of Little Known Facts

(WYTV) – Murphy’s Law – if something can go wrong, something will go wrong, and at the worst possible time!

Legend has the phrase originating in the military from Air Force captain Edward Murphy, who served at Edwards Air Force base in 1949.

The Air Force was testing high-speed jets and Captain Murphy once complained about one of the technicians serving under him on the project, saying “If there is any way to do it wrong, he’ll find it.”

Soon, people on the base were referring to things going wrong as Murphy’s Law.

Now it’s been adapted into other laws and mainstream culture.

One is Murphy’s Law of soccer: Wherever it hurts is where you’re going to get kicked next.

Murphy’s Law of teaching: Any subject the teacher finds interesting will bore their students to death.

Murphy’s law of business: If something is confidential, it will be left in the copy machine.

You can make up your own version of Murphy’s Law. Here are a few others:

Nothing is as easy as it looks.

Everything takes longer than you think.

If there is a possibility of several things going wrong, the one that will cause the most damage will.

Left to themselves, things tend to go from bad to worse.

If everything seems to be going well, you have obviously overlooked something.

Drop your toast, and it will land buttered-side down.