(WYTV) – If there is no fat lady singing, is the opera over? Does the opera even need anyone overweight belting out the lyrics?

Not every opera singer is overweight, but many are. Look at the late Luciano Pavarotti, perhaps the greatest tenor of all time, and he was larger than life in more ways than just his voice. He weighed almost 400 pounds.

An opera singer, or any singer, doesn’t have to be overweight to hit those high notes. Look at Celine Dion: small with an amazing voice.

One theory is that opera singers become overweight because of their stressful and chaotic lifestyle — all the traveling, rehearsing and performing. It’s actually a lifestyle that leaves little time for exercise or healthy eating, and the singers could get away with being overweight.

Opera was always about the music, but with today’s high definition, performances can be up close and in detail so physical fitness and appearance matter more than ever, including in opera.

A final thought: who said the opera isn’t over until the fat lady sings?

It was San Antonio sportscaster Dan Cook during a basketball game in the 1970s.

Cook later said it was just a variation of one of Yogi Berra’s well-known quips, “The game isn’t over, ’til it’s over.”