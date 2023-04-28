(WYTV) – We’ve all heard of LOL, laugh or laughing out loud. OMG, oh my God, first appeared in a letter a baron wrote to Winston Churchill in 1917. It’s been around that long.

The people (PPL) of Georgia use the most abbreviations, those in Idaho the least.

Let’s check the most popular text speak abbreviations in this area.

Pennsylvania likes GT – good try.

West Virginians text ILY a lot – I love you.

In Kentucky the most popular abbreviation is BC – because.

In Indiana they text TBH – to be honest.

Michigan likes DM – direct message.

And Ohio, we go for IMO, in my opinion. Sometimes you’ll see it IMHO, in my humble opinion or IMAO, in my arrogant opinion.

And do you know these?

AEAP – as early as possible

CMIIW – correct me if I’m wrong.

FICCL – frankly, I couldn’t care less.

GIAR – give it a rest.

IYKWIM – if you know what I mean.

OOTD – one of these days.

TAFN – that’s all for now.

ZZZ – I’m bored.

WDEM – watch Daybreak every morning.

This comes to us from Smithsonian Magazine and the app called WordTips which looked at the abbreviations we use when we text.