Nutritious fruits, vegetables to try this winter

(WYTV) – We have long since put our summer vegetable gardens to bed, and winter fruits and vegetables are now on the menu. What’s not to like?

A crisp, cool salad might be perfect but you have other healthy options. Go for fiber with white beans, which is very important. Nutritionists say to aim for at least 25 grams of fiber each day.

“Somebody is currently only consuming on average five grams of fiber today, we would recommend increasing that fiber intake gradually and slowly to ensure tolerance,” said Elizabeth Bailey, a dietitian at the Mayo Clinic.

You can also try soups such as kale with white beans or butternut squash that are fulfilling and healthy. Kale is rich in vitamin A and antioxidants.

Antioxidants are important because they may protect our cells against the effects of free radicals, which may play a role in heart disease, cancer and other diseases.

Let’s not forget Vitamin A is great for our immune system and our vision.