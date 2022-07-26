Len Rome's Daily Feature of Little Known Facts

(WYTV) – What is the English translation of the French term avant-garde? Advance guard, meaning groundbreaking or experimental.

What romantic comedy film features the line “You complete me?” 1995’s “Jerry Maguire.” That was Tom Cruise to Renee Zellweger.

When did Alactaz close? 1963 – it had opened in 1934.

When was Dungeons and Dragons released? 1974.

Architect Alfred Mosher Butts invented what popular board game in the 1930s? Scrabble.

According to the Guinness World Records, how much did the heaviest carrot ever recorded weigh? 22 pounds.

How many hazelnuts does it take to make a 26-ounce jar of Nutella? 97.

If you have cenosillicaphobia, what are you afraid of? An empty drink.

How much of the land on Earth is desert? About one-fifth and that includes the polar deserts, such as Antarctica.

Muhammad Ali suffered his first defeat as a professional boxer in 1971. Who beat him? Joe Frazier.