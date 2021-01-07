Numerous medical breakthroughs expected in 2021

Doctors at the Cleveland Clinic say they expect the biggest medical innovation this year will be a gene therapy that cures sickle cell anemia

(WYTV) – We’ll be making medical breakthroughs in the new year.

Doctors at the Cleveland Clinic say they expect the biggest medical innovation in 2021 will be a new gene therapy designed to actually cure the genetic problems in red blood cells. Translation — we’re going to beat sickle cell anemia.

“This gene therapy goes in and actually changes the genetic code of these blood cells, and allows them to actually produce normal hemoglobin,” Dr. Will Morris said. “This is a game-changing intervention that actually cures the patient and allows them to live a normal and productive life.”

What else could 2021 have in store?

New medicines for cystic fibrosis and hepatitis C.

A new therapy for stubborn prostate cancer.

A drug for preventing migraines.

A new therapy for a progressive form of multiple sclerosis.

Doctors will have a new medical device to reduce bleeding after childbirth.

A non-invasive ventilator to help premature infants breathe better.

And a pacemaker linked to your smart phone.