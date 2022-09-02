(WYTV)-

In Monopoly, what are the two cheapest properties?

Mediterranean Avenue and Baltic Avenue.

In Greek mythology, what does the god Dionysus represent?

Fruitfullness…and wine!

What superhero fights a supervillain known as Electro?

Spiderman.

Which element has atomic number 1?

Hydrogen.

The 7th Amendment grants you what right?

A trial by jury.

What is a winklepicker?

A shoe with a sharp pointed toe.

How long can a king cobra snake grow?

Up to 18 feet.

How wide is a bald eagle’s wingspan?

Six to eight feet.

In golf, what does albatross refer to?

Three strokes under par on a single hole…sometimes called a double eagle.

Nephophobia is fear of what?

Clouds.