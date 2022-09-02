(WYTV)-

In Monopoly, what are the two cheapest properties?
Mediterranean Avenue and Baltic Avenue.

In Greek mythology, what does the god Dionysus represent?
Fruitfullness…and wine!

What superhero fights a supervillain known as Electro?
Spiderman.

Which element has atomic number 1?
Hydrogen.

The 7th Amendment grants you what right?
A trial by jury.

What is a winklepicker?
A shoe with a sharp pointed toe.

How long can a king cobra snake grow?
Up to 18 feet.

How wide is a bald eagle’s wingspan?
Six to eight feet.

In golf, what does albatross refer to?
Three strokes under par on a single hole…sometimes called a double eagle.

Nephophobia is fear of what?
Clouds.