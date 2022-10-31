(WYTV) – Is your house haunted, does it have some paranormal visitor? Here are some common signs.

Unexplained noises, maybe footsteps or knocking sometimes softly, sometimes quite loud. You may find doors or cupboards you know you left closed open, You’ll most likely never see it happen. Lights may turn on or off, faucets, too as well as radios and TV’s. You’ll leave some object on a table and it will not be there the next time you look for it. It may vanish for weeks, then suddenly reappear exactly where you left it.

Do you see unexplained shadows? Do your pets suddenly refuse to enter some room, or your dog bark at something unseen? How about a feeling of being watched, especially in a particular spot in the house? Let’s go deeper.

Something brushes past you or touches you, a poke, a nudge. You hears soft cries or whispers, feel a cold spot or a hot spot, smell a fragrance you can’t explain.

And finally, things really move: plates slide off tables or books off shelves.

That could be a poltergeist.

And finally, you really see something: maybe it’s a mist, maybe something or someone transparent or completely solid.