Nugget of Knowledge: World’s largest Christmas store

Bronner's Christmas Wonderland promotes itself as the world's largest Christmas store, and it's in Frankenmuth, Michigan

(WYTV) – The streets of Frankenmuth feel like they belong on the pages of a storybook.

The city is called “Michigan’s Little Bavaria.” The town is home to covered bridges, old-world architecture and horse-drawn carriage rides.

But the town’s main attraction is the world’s largest Christmas store, Bronner’s Christmas Wonderland.

The store is as large as one and a half football fields. It contains 350 decorated trees, 800 animated figurines, gifts imported from 70 countries and Merry Christmas ornaments in more than 40 languages.

One hundred thousand Christmas lights brighten the store’s exterior throughout the season. The electric bill averages $1,250 a day.

Bronner’s parking lot can accommodate up to 1,000 cars and 50 large tour buses.

Wally Bronner founded the business in 1945 and Bronner’s Christmas Wonderland welcomes more than two million people each year, with the weekend after Thanksgiving being the busiest with more than 50,000 visitors.

In its inventory, Bronner’s offers 50,000 gifts, most under $10, including Christmas ornaments, artificial Christmas trees, Christmas lights, nativity scenes, Christmas decorations, collectibles and more.

It’s open 361 days a year, 700 people work here, and the Trip Advisor website gives it four-and-a-half stars out of five.

Bronner’s has more than 60 billboards around the country: the most distant is on I-75 near Ocala, Florida, north of Disney World.