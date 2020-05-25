Nugget of Knowledge: World War II slang

(WYTV) – Daybreak wanted to share some World War 2 Slang with viewers on this Memorial Day.
Army strawberries – Prunes
Awkward squad – Men who require extra instruction in a drill
Battery acid – Artificial lemonade powder included in K-rations. It is considered undrinkable and is usually tossed away or used as cleaning solution.
Behavior report – Letter to a girl back home.
Bottled Sunshine – Beer
Cash in one’s chips – To die
Chow hound – Men who always wind up at the head of the mess line
Dogface – Infantryman
Garbage catcher – A metal mess tray with eight depressions in which food is served
Hangar warrior – An airplane mechanic who boasts about what he would do if he were a pilot
Joe – Coffee
Knucklebuster – Crescent wrench
Mickey Mouse rules – Petty rules, regulations and red tape
O.A.O. – One-and-only (as in one-and-only girl)
Podunk – A soldier’s hometown
See the Chaplain – Stop grousing, I don’t care about your problem