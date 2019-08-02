Nugget of Knowledge: World of E-sports

E-sports is one of the fastest-growing industries in the world

(WYTV) – We’re going to dive into the world of video games, and more specifically, the competitions behind them.

It’s called E-sports, and it’s one of the fastest-growing industries in the world right now.

The largest cash prize tournament was held last week in New York City, and the numbers for how successful it was are coming out.

Epic Game’s”Fortnite” is one of the most popular games in the world right now, with over 250 million registered players.

The tournament was called the World Cup, and it featured the best of the best players from around the globe.

There were different divisions of the World Cup, and the most popular was the solo competition. Only 100 people out of 40 million got their chance to earn the title of best.

The grand prize is $3 million.

To give you an idea of the growth of E-sports, this prize money is more than the prizes at Wimbledon, the Indy 500, the Masters and the Tour de France.

The winner was a 16 year old from outside of Philadelphia called Bugha.

He took home the prize out of the pool of $30 million handed out over the course of 10 weeks.

This event was broadcast from wall to wall on multiple streaming platforms and had a peak viewership of over 2.3 million people.